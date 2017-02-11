Chavo Guerrero Sr. (Chavo Classic) passes away on Saturday at age 68

WWE.com is reporting that Chavo Guerrero Sr. (Chavo Classic) has passed away on Saturday. Guerrro was 68 years old.

Chavo was the legendary brother of Eddie Guerrero and the father of Chavo Guerrero Jr., who was the first report make his passing public on Instagram.

He was best known for a feud with “Rowdy” Roddy Piper back in the 1970s and held the Americas championship 15 times. Guerrero Sr. also had a brief run with WWE back in 2004 during the ongoing storyline between Eddie and Chaveo Guerrero and also became the oldest wrestler to win the original Cruiserweight Championship that same year. He was diagnosed with liver cancer in early January according to Chavo Guerrero Jr. on Instagram.

On behalf of the entire staff here at Wrestleview.com, we would like to send out our condolences to the Guerrero family during this very hard time.