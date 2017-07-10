Wrestleview Live #17: Reviewing the first ever WWE Great Balls of Fire

Wrestleview Live #17: Great Balls of Fire Review

Wrestleview Live returned with Podcast #17 on Sunday night (July 9, 2017) with hosts Adam Martin and Doug Lackey to review WWE’s first ever Great Balls of Fire PPV live from Dallas, Texas on the WWE Network.

Podcast Summary:

16:00 – Adam talks about why Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe was executed so well

33:00 – Why the popularity of NXT creates a transition problem to the main roster

39:00 – Doug on why the presentation of Reigns vs. Strowman turned out great

51:00 – “Hot Takes” on the rest of the card on Sunday night including feedback

1:03:00 – Closing with Dixie Carter, Austin Aries and Velvet Sky discussion

You can check out both audio and video versions of the podcast below.

Audio:

Video: