Wrestleview Live #17: Reviewing the first ever WWE Great Balls of Fire

Wrestleview Live #17: Great Balls of Fire Review
Wrestleview Live returned with Podcast #17 on Sunday night (July 9, 2017) with hosts Adam Martin and Doug Lackey to review WWE’s first ever Great Balls of Fire PPV live from Dallas, Texas on the WWE Network.
Podcast Summary:
16:00 – Adam talks about why Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe was executed so well
33:00 – Why the popularity of NXT creates a transition problem to the main roster
39:00 – Doug on why the presentation of Reigns vs. Strowman turned out great
51:00 – “Hot Takes” on the rest of the card on Sunday night including feedback
1:03:00 – Closing with Dixie Carter, Austin Aries and Velvet Sky discussion
You can check out both audio and video versions of the podcast below.
Audio:
Video: