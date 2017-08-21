Wrestleview Live #19: SummerSlam Review

Wrestleview Live returned with Podcast #19 on Sunday night (August 20, 2017) with hosts Adam Martin and Doug Lackey to review WWE’s SummerSlam PPV live from Brooklyn, New York on the WWE Network.

Podcast Summary:

8:00 – Thoughts on the epic Fatal 4-Way main event and Brock Lesnar retaining

17:00 – Discussion on WWE’s decision to stick with Jinder Mahal as WWE Champion

27:00 – Looking at both Baron Corbin and Rusev losing at SummerSlam

50:00 – Hot Takes on the rest of the SummerSlam card and from live listeners

1:12:00 – Plus, thoughts on the big Mayweather vs. McGregor fight next weekend

You can check out both audio and video versions of the podcast below.

Audio:

Video: