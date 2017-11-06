Wrestleview Live #24: Bound for Glory Review

Wrestleview Live returned with Podcast #24 on Sunday night (November 5, 2017) with hosts Adam Martin and special guest the Trey Dawg to review Impact Wrestling’s Bound for Glory PPV broadcasting live from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

Podcast Summary:

2:00 – Adam attempts to recap the saga of Impact to GFW and back to Impact

13:00 – Adam and Trey discuss how the pacing of the show was really bad in Ottawa

20:00 – Discussion on Alberto El Patron making his return to the company

38:00 – Roy Nemer joins the show to talk about attending live on Sunday night

56:00 – Plus, discussion on Chris Jericho facing Kenny Omega this January

