12/28 WWE Live Results: Brooklyn, New York and Nashville, Tennessee (Reigns vs. Owens, Styles vs. Cena vs. Ambrose)

WWE Live Results from Brooklyn and Nashville on December 28.
12/28 WWE Live Results: Brooklyn, New York
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. The New Day and Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows in a triple threat tag team match.
* Big Cass def. Rusev.
* The Golden Truth, Curtis Axel, Darren Young and Sin Cara def. Jinder Mahal, Bo Dallas, Titus O’Neil and The Shining Stars.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann def. Neville.
* Seth Rollins def. Chris Jericho.
* Sasha Banks, Bayley and NXT star Liv Morgan def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte, Dana Brooke and Nia Jax.
* Braun Strowman def. Sami Zayn.
* WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns def. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
12/28 WWE Live Results: Nashville, Tennessee
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions American Alpha def. The Ascension, The Usos, Breezango and The Vaudevillains.
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Becky Lynch.
* James Ellsworth def. Curt Hawkins.
* Baron Corbin def. Kalisto.
* Dolph Ziggler def. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in a steel cage match.
* The Wyatt Family def. Jack Swagger, Mojo Rawley and Apollo Crews.
* Nikki Bella def. Natalya.
* WWE Champion AJ Styles def. John Cena and Dean Ambrose in a triple threat main event match.
Source: PWInsider.com
