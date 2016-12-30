12/29 WWE Live Results: Boston, Massachusetts and Atlanta, Georgia (Reigns vs. Owens, triple threat match)

WWE Live Results from Boston and Atlanta on December 29.

12/29 WWE Live Results: Boston, Massachusetts

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. The New Day and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a triple threat tag team match.

* Big Cass def. Rusev.

* Sasha Banks, Bayley and Liv Morgan def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte, Nia Jax and Dana Brooke.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann def. Neville.

* Seth Rollins def. Chris Jericho.

* The Golden Truth, Curtis Axel, Darren Young and Sin Cara def. Jinder Mahal, Bo Dallas, Titus O’Neil and The Shining Stars.

* Big Show def. Bo Dallas.

* Braun Strowman def. Sami Zayn.

* WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns def. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens.

Source: PWInsider.com

12/29 WWE Live Results: Atlanta, Georgia

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions American Alpha def. The Ascension, The Usos, Breezango and The Vaudevillains.

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Becky Lynch.

* James Ellsworth def. Curt Hawkins.

* Baron Corbin def. Kalisto.

* Dolph Ziggler def. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in a steel cage match.

* Nikki Bella def. Natalya.

* The Wyatt Family def. Jack Swagger, Mojo Rawley and Apollo Crews.

* WWE Champion AJ Styles def. John Cena and Dean Ambrose in a triple threat main event match.

Source: Prowrestling.net