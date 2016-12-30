12/29 WWE Live Results: Boston, Massachusetts and Atlanta, Georgia (Reigns vs. Owens, triple threat match)

WWE Live Results from Boston and Atlanta on December 29.
12/29 WWE Live Results: Boston, Massachusetts
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. The New Day and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a triple threat tag team match.
* Big Cass def. Rusev.
* Sasha Banks, Bayley and Liv Morgan def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte, Nia Jax and Dana Brooke.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann def. Neville.
* Seth Rollins def. Chris Jericho.
* The Golden Truth, Curtis Axel, Darren Young and Sin Cara def. Jinder Mahal, Bo Dallas, Titus O’Neil and The Shining Stars.
* Big Show def. Bo Dallas.
* Braun Strowman def. Sami Zayn.
* WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns def. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens.
Source: PWInsider.com
Last night @tdgarden #wweboston @FightOwensFight suggests a fan get a man scape pic.twitter.com/vlfwkCne5e
— James Stewart (@IAmJamesStewart) December 30, 2016
12/29 WWE Live Results: Atlanta, Georgia
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions American Alpha def. The Ascension, The Usos, Breezango and The Vaudevillains.
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Becky Lynch.
* James Ellsworth def. Curt Hawkins.
* Baron Corbin def. Kalisto.
* Dolph Ziggler def. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in a steel cage match.
* Nikki Bella def. Natalya.
* The Wyatt Family def. Jack Swagger, Mojo Rawley and Apollo Crews.
* WWE Champion AJ Styles def. John Cena and Dean Ambrose in a triple threat main event match.
Source: Prowrestling.net
The fun never stops. Its always great stopping at these amazing cites doing the things we do. #wweatlanta pic.twitter.com/sZcSsvVGFI
— Dean Ambrose. (@AdaptedLunatic) December 30, 2016