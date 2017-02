2/5 WWE Live Results: Winnipeg and Eugene (Triple threat main event)

WWE Live Results for February 5 from Winnipeg and Eugene.

2/5 WWE Live Results: Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

1. Smackdown Tag Team Champions American Alpha won a Tag Team Turmoil Match.

2. Mojo Rawley def. Aiden English

3. Naomi and Natalya def. Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Carmella

4. Bray Wyatt def. Luke Harper

5. Baron Corbin def. Kalisto

6. Kalisto def. Curt Hawkins

7. Dolph Ziggler def. Apollo Crews

8. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose def. AJ Styles and The Miz

2/5 WWE Live Results: Eugene, Oregon

1. Big Cass def. Rusev

2. The New Day def. The Shining Stars and Titus O’Neil

3. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Cedric Alexander

4. The Golden Truth and Sin Cara def. The Social Outcasts and Jinder Mahal

5. RAW Tag Team Champions The Club def. Sheamus and Cesaro

6. Braun Strowman def. Sami Zayn

7. Bayley, Sasha Banks and Alicia Fox def. RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax and Dana Brooke

8. The Big Show def. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens in a Non-Title Street Fight.

Sources: PWInsider.com, WrestlingINC