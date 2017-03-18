3/17 WWE Live Results: Syracuse, New York (Finn Balor remains in action)

3/17 WWE Live Results: Syracuse, New York

* Big Cass def. Jinder Mahal.

* The Golden Truth, Sin Cara and Curtis Axel def. The Shining Stars, Titus O’Neil and Bo Dallas in an eight man tag team match.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Rich Swann.

* Finn Balor and Sami Zayn def. Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe.

* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks def. Charlotte and Nia Jax.

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson def. The New Day and Sheamus and Cesaro in a triple threat tag team match.

* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman via DQ.

Source: Prowrestling.net