3/17 WWE Live Results: Syracuse, New York (Finn Balor remains in action)

3/17 WWE Live Results: Syracuse, New York
* Big Cass def. Jinder Mahal.
* The Golden Truth, Sin Cara and Curtis Axel def. The Shining Stars, Titus O’Neil and Bo Dallas in an eight man tag team match.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Rich Swann.
* Finn Balor and Sami Zayn def. Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe.
* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks def. Charlotte and Nia Jax.
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson def. The New Day and Sheamus and Cesaro in a triple threat tag team match.
* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman via DQ.
Source: Prowrestling.net
I'm obsessed the coolest @FinnBalor @iLikeSamiZayn ❤🙌🏽 #wwesyracuse #wwe #suplexandstilettos pic.twitter.com/vfCLem50Xe
— Lauren Ziemba (@ZiembaL) March 18, 2017