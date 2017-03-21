3/20 WWE Live Results: Worcester, Massachusetts (Cena vs. Styles)

3/20 WWE Live Results: Worcester, Massachusetts

* Randy Orton def. The Miz.

* Heath Slater, Rhyno and Kalisto def. The Vaudevillains and Curt Hawkins.

* Dolph Ziggler def. Apollo Crews.

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Mickie James, Natalya, Becky Lynch, Tamina and Carmella.

* Mojo Rawley def. Viktor.

* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt def. Luke Harper.

* John Cena def. AJ Styles in a street fight main event match.

Source: PWInsider.com