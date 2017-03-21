3/20 WWE Live Results: Worcester, Massachusetts (Cena vs. Styles)

3/20 WWE Live Results: Worcester, Massachusetts
* Randy Orton def. The Miz.
* Heath Slater, Rhyno and Kalisto def. The Vaudevillains and Curt Hawkins.
* Dolph Ziggler def. Apollo Crews.
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Mickie James, Natalya, Becky Lynch, Tamina and Carmella.
* Mojo Rawley def. Viktor.
* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt def. Luke Harper.
* John Cena def. AJ Styles in a street fight main event match.
Source: PWInsider.com
#wwe had a great night! #WWEWorcester @JohnCena vs @AJStylesOrg was a great main event love them both!! pic.twitter.com/zTFEJVTwE2
— Carolina Franco (@Carolina7878) March 21, 2017