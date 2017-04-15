4/14 WWE Live Results: Providence, Rhode Island (Reigns, The Hardy Boyz)

4/14 WWE Live Results: Providence, Rhode Island

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz def. Enzo Amore and Big Cass, Sheamus and Cesaro and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a fatal four way tag team match.

* Jinder Mahal def. Curtis Axel.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Austin Aries.

* JoJo announced that Roman Reigns was not cleared to compete. Braun Strowman walks out and gets interrupted by Reigns. Reigns and Strowman brawl. Reigns hits a Superman and then Strowman gets a table. Reigns puts Stromwan through the table.

* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bayley def. Charlotte, Nia Jax and Sasha Banks in a fatal four way match.

* Big Show def. Titus O’Neil.

* Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn def. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe in a tag team main event match.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online