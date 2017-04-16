4/15 WWE Live Results: Springfield, Missouri (Orton vs. Wyatt vs. Styles)

Note: We are seeking live reports from the WWE Live event in Champaign, Illinois. You can pass along a quick results report to [email protected] if you attended.
4/15 WWE Live Results: Springfield, Missouri
* Heath Slater and Rhyno def. Breezango.
* Apollo Crews def. Curt Hawkins.
* Mojo Rawley def. Dolph Ziggler.
* Luke Harper def. Erick Rowan.
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose def. Baron Corbin.
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi def. Natalya, Carmella, Tamina, Mickie James and Becky Lynch.
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. American Alpha.
* WWE Champion Randy Orton def. Bray Wyatt and AJ Styles in a triple threat main event.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
The GOAT at #WWESpringfield last night. Creds to crewsontheradio (IG) for this sweet photo. #13time #allyearround pic.twitter.com/0HXzufazul
— The Orton Girl (@TheOrtonGirl) April 16, 2017