4/15 WWE Live Results: Springfield, Missouri (Orton vs. Wyatt vs. Styles)

Note: We are seeking live reports from the WWE Live event in Champaign, Illinois. You can pass along a quick results report to [email protected] if you attended.

4/15 WWE Live Results: Springfield, Missouri

* Heath Slater and Rhyno def. Breezango.

* Apollo Crews def. Curt Hawkins.

* Mojo Rawley def. Dolph Ziggler.

* Luke Harper def. Erick Rowan.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose def. Baron Corbin.

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi def. Natalya, Carmella, Tamina, Mickie James and Becky Lynch.

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. American Alpha.

* WWE Champion Randy Orton def. Bray Wyatt and AJ Styles in a triple threat main event.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online