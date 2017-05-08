5/7 WWE Live Results: Liverpool and A Coruna (Emma suffers injury)

WWE Live Results from Liverpool and A Coruna on May 7, 2017.

5/7 WWE Live Results: Liverpool, England

1. WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys def. The Club, Enzo and Cass and Sheamus and Cesaro in a fatal four way match.

2. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Austin Aries.

3. The Golden Truth, Heath Slater and Rhyno def. Titus O’Neil, Bo Dallas, Curt Hawkins and Curtis Axel.

* In-ring segment with Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman with the two brawling until Reigns speared Strowman through a table.

4. Bayley, Sasha Banks and Mickie James def. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Emma. As reported earlier, Emma was injured at the finish by Sasha’s double knees in the corner and didn’t kick out, leading to the rushed finish. Emma was helped out after, favoring her arm and shoulder.

5. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose def. The Miz.

6. Seth Rollins and Finn Balor def. Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt.

Source: F4WOnline.com

5/7 WWE Live Results: A Coruna, Spain

* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Dolph Ziggler.

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. American Alpha and The Colons.

* Luke Harper def. Erick Rowan.

* WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens def. Sami Zayn.

* Breezango and Sin Cara def. The Ascension and Aiden English.

* Mojo Rawley def. Aiden English.

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi def. Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Natalya and Carmella.

* WWE Champion Randy Orton def. AJ Styles and Jinder Mahal.

Source: PWInsider.com