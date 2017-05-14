5/13 WWE Live Results: Rotterdam and Stockholm (Reigns and Rollins)

WWE Live Results in Rotterdam and Stockholm on May 13, 2017.
5/13 WWE Live Results: Rotterdam, Netherlands
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz def. Sheamus and Cesaro and Enzo Amore and Big Cass.
* Sasha Banks and Dana Brooke def. Nia Jax and Alicia Fox.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Austin Aries and Aleister Black in a triple threat match.
* The Golden Truth, Kalisto and Apollo Crews def. Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, Curt Hawkins and Titus O’Neil.
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose def. The Miz.
* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Bayley.
* Finn Balor def. Karl Anderson.
* Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins def. Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe.
Source: Prowrestling.net
@WWERollins & @WWERomanReigns is tag team partner vs Samoa Joe &bray Wyatt tonight at #WWERotterdam pic.twitter.com/BMtrX8Hb7Z
— §hahril Iman (@shahrilmuhamad9) May 13, 2017
5/13 WWE Live Results: Stockholm, Sweden
* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Dolph Ziggler.
* Breezango and Tye Dillinger def. The Ascension and Aiden English.
* Luke Harper def. Erick Rowan.
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte and Becky Lynch def. Natalya, Tamina and Carmella.
* WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens def. Sami Zayn.
* Baron Corbin def. Mojo Rawley.
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. American Alpha and The Colons in a triple threat match.
* WWE Champion Randy Orton def. AJ Styles and Jinder Mahal in a triple threat match.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
#WWEStockholm Candid #AJStyles
Cr.joabje99 (IG) pic.twitter.com/MYgkA5giah
— AJ Styles Online (@AjStylesOnline_) May 14, 2017