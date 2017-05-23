5/22 WWE Live Results: Ypsilanti, Michigan (Tag team main event)

5/22 WWE Live Results: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Thanks to reader Lewis Veraldi for this live report.

* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Dolph Ziggler.

* Breezango def. The Ascension.

* Tye Dillinger def. Aiden English.

* Mojo Rawley def. Aiden English.

* Luke Harper def. Erick Rowan.

* AJ Styles def. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens via DQ.

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte and Becky Lynch def. Natalya, Carmella and James Ellsworth.

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. American Alpha.

* Randy Orton and Sami Zayn def. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Baron Corbin.