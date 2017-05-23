5/22 WWE Live Results: Ypsilanti, Michigan (Tag team main event)

5/22 WWE Live Results: Ypsilanti, Michigan
Thanks to reader Lewis Veraldi for this live report.
* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Dolph Ziggler.
* Breezango def. The Ascension.
* Tye Dillinger def. Aiden English.
* Mojo Rawley def. Aiden English.
* Luke Harper def. Erick Rowan.
* AJ Styles def. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens via DQ.
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte and Becky Lynch def. Natalya, Carmella and James Ellsworth.
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. American Alpha.
* Randy Orton and Sami Zayn def. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Baron Corbin.
@RandyOrton and @iLikeSamiZayn you two were highly entertaining, thank you! #wweypsilanti pic.twitter.com/Q3OzpGXusi
— Jess Parker-Wilfret (@JParkerWilfret) May 23, 2017