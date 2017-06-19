6/18 WWE Live Results: Springfield, Illinois (Reigns vs. Wyatt)

6/18 WWE Live Results: Springfield, Illinois

1. R-Truth and Kalisto def. Goldust and Titus O’Neil

2. Elias Samson def. Apollo Crews

3. RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus def. The Hardy Boyz, The Club and Enzo Amore and Big Cass

4. Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James def. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Emma and Nia Jax

5. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose def. Samoa Joe and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz

6. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Akira Tozawa

7. Roman Reigns def. Bray Wyatt

Source: WrestlingINC