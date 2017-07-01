6/30 WWE Live Results: Tokyo, Japan (Reigns vs. Wyatt, Chris Jericho)

6/30 WWE Live Results: Tokyo, Japan

* Chris Jericho def. Hideo Itami.

* Titus O’Neil def. Bo Dallas.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Austin Aries and Akira Tozawa in a triple threat match.

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. Rhyno and Heath Slater.

* Enzo Amore made an appearance and was attacked by Big Cass.

* Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins def. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and Samoa Joe in a tag team match.

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, Sasha Banks and Bayley def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Emma in a six woman tag team match.

* Finn Balor def. Karl Anderson.

* Roman Reigns def. Bray Wyatt.

Source: Prowrestling.net