7/1 WWE Live Results: Odesssa, Texas (Orton and Nakamura team up)

Note: We are seeking a live report from the second WWE live event in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday (July 2). You can send all live reports to [email protected].

7/1 WWE Live Results: Odesssa, Texas

* American Alpha and Breezango def. The Ascension, Erick Rowan and Epico.

* Luke Harper def. Aiden English.

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. The Hype Bros and The New Day in a triple threat tag team match.

* WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens def. AJ Styles and Sami Zayn in a triple threat match.

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte and Becky Lynch def. Natalya, Tamina and Carmella.

* Rusev def. Tye Dillinger.

* Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura def. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Baron Corbin in a tag team main event match.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online