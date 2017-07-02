7/1 WWE Live Results: Odesssa, Texas (Orton and Nakamura team up)

Note: We are seeking a live report from the second WWE live event in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday (July 2). You can send all live reports to [email protected].
7/1 WWE Live Results: Odesssa, Texas
* American Alpha and Breezango def. The Ascension, Erick Rowan and Epico.
* Luke Harper def. Aiden English.
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. The Hype Bros and The New Day in a triple threat tag team match.
* WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens def. AJ Styles and Sami Zayn in a triple threat match.
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte and Becky Lynch def. Natalya, Tamina and Carmella.
* Rusev def. Tye Dillinger.
* Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura def. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Baron Corbin in a tag team main event match.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
