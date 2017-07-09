7/8 WWE Live Results: Waco and Corpus Christi (Ambrose and Rollins)

WWE Live Results from Waco and Corpus Christi on July 8, 2017.

7/8 WWE Live Results: Waco, Texas

* Roman Reigns def. Bray Wyatt.

* R-Truth, Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews def. Goldust, Bo Dallas and Curt Hawkins.

* WWE Crusierweight Champion Neville def. Cedric Alexander.

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. The Hardy Boyz, Heath Slater and Rhyno and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a fatal four way tag team match.

* Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Emma.

* Finn Balor def. Elias Samson.

* Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins def. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and Samoa Joe in a tag team main event match.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online

7/8 WWE Live Results: Corpus Christi, Texas

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. American Alpha, The Hype Bros and The New Day in a fatal four way tag team match.

* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Dolph Ziggler.

* Sin Cara def. Aiden English.

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi, Becky Lynch and Charlotte def. Tamina Snuka, Natalya and Carmella.

* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles def. Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin in a triple threat match.

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal def. Sami Zayn.

Source: Gerweck.net