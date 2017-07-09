7/8 WWE Live Results: Waco and Corpus Christi (Ambrose and Rollins)

WWE Live Results from Waco and Corpus Christi on July 8, 2017.
7/8 WWE Live Results: Waco, Texas
* Roman Reigns def. Bray Wyatt.
* R-Truth, Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews def. Goldust, Bo Dallas and Curt Hawkins.
* WWE Crusierweight Champion Neville def. Cedric Alexander.
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. The Hardy Boyz, Heath Slater and Rhyno and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a fatal four way tag team match.
* Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Emma.
* Finn Balor def. Elias Samson.
* Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins def. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and Samoa Joe in a tag team main event match.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
7/8 WWE Live Results: Corpus Christi, Texas
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. American Alpha, The Hype Bros and The New Day in a fatal four way tag team match.
* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Dolph Ziggler.
* Sin Cara def. Aiden English.
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi, Becky Lynch and Charlotte def. Tamina Snuka, Natalya and Carmella.
* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles def. Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin in a triple threat match.
* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal def. Sami Zayn.
Source: Gerweck.net
