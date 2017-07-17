7/16 WWE Live Results: Tallahassee, Florida (Mahal vs. Styles)

7/16 WWE Live Results: Tallahassee, Florida
* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Dolph Ziggler.
* American Alpha and Sin Cara def. Erick Rowan, Epico and Aiden English.
* Rusev def. Zack Ryder.
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. Breezango and The New Day.
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte and Becky Lynch def. Carmella, Natalya, Tamina and Lana.
* Baron Corbin def. Sami Zayn.
* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal def. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles.
Source: PWInsider.com
