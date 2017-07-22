7/21 WWE Live Results: Fayetteville, North Carolina (Reigns vs. Strowman)

7/21 WWE Live Results: Fayetteville, North Carolina

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. The Hardy Boyz and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a triple threat tag team match.

* Goldust def. R-Truth.

* Bray Wyatt def. Apollo Crews.

* Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose def. The Miz and Curtis Axel.

* Sasha Banks, Bayley and Dana Brooke def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Emma. Mickie James acted as the special guest referee.

* Finn Balor def. Elias Samson.

* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman.

Source: PWInsider.com