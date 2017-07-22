7/21 WWE Live Results: Fayetteville, North Carolina (Reigns vs. Strowman)

7/21 WWE Live Results: Fayetteville, North Carolina
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. The Hardy Boyz and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a triple threat tag team match.
* Goldust def. R-Truth.
* Bray Wyatt def. Apollo Crews.
* Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose def. The Miz and Curtis Axel.
* Sasha Banks, Bayley and Dana Brooke def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Emma. Mickie James acted as the special guest referee.
* Finn Balor def. Elias Samson.
* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman.
Source: PWInsider.com
