7/28 WWE Live Results: Buffalo, New York (Reigns vs. Strowman headlines)

By
Adam Martin
-
0

7/28 WWE Live Results: Buffalo, New York

* Jason Jordan, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil and R-Truth def. Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Goldust and Curt Hawkins.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Akira Tozawa.

* Finn Balor def. Elias.

* Big Cass def. Enzo Amore.

* Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins def. The Miztourage.

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. Heath Slater and Rhyno.

* Bray Wyatt def. Kalisto.

* Bayley and Sasha Banks def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax.

* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman via DQ.

Source: PWInsider.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR