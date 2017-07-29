7/28 WWE Live Results: Buffalo, New York (Reigns vs. Strowman headlines)

7/28 WWE Live Results: Buffalo, New York
* Jason Jordan, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil and R-Truth def. Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Goldust and Curt Hawkins.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Akira Tozawa.
* Finn Balor def. Elias.
* Big Cass def. Enzo Amore.
* Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins def. The Miztourage.
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. Heath Slater and Rhyno.
* Bray Wyatt def. Kalisto.
* Bayley and Sasha Banks def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax.
* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman via DQ.
Source: PWInsider.com
