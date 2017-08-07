WWE Live Results in London and Ottawa on August 6, 2017.

8/6 WWE Live Results: London, Ontario, Canada

Thanks to reader Mike Horton for passing along this live report.

I was at the show in London (Sunday night) and the card and results were the exact same as the show in Saint John last night. The card was even in the same order. It was a good show and the crowd was into it. It definitely wasn’t a sell out.

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. The Revival.

* Jason Jordan def. Elias.

* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Sasha Banks and Nia Jax in a triple threat match.

* Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose def. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Akira Tozawa.

* Finn Balor def. Bray Wyatt via DQ.

* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe in a triple threat main event match.

8/6 WWE Live Results: Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day def. The Ascension.

* Rusev def. Tye Dillinger.

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi def. Carmella.

* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles and Sami Zayn def. Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin in a tag team match.

* Natalya def. Charlotte.

* Luke Harper and Sin Cara def. Erick Rowan and Aiden English.

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal def. Shinsuke Nakamura.

Source: PWInsider.com