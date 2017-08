8/11 WWE Live Results: Bangor, Maine

1. Finn Balor and The Hardy Boyz def. Elias and The Club

2. Goldust def. R-Truth

3. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Akira Tozawa

4. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose def. The Miztourage

5. Sasha Banks, Mickie James and Dana Brooke def. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Emma

6. RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus def. Apollo Crews and Titus O’Neil

7. Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman by DQ.

