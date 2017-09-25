9/24 WWE Live Results: Las Cruces, New Mexico
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day def. The Usos and Breezango.
* Bobby Roode def. Dolph Ziggler.
* Sin Cara, Luke Harper and The Hype Bros def. Baron Corbin, Erick Rowan and The Colons.
* Chad Gable def. Rusev.
* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles def. Kevin Owens.
* Naomi def. Carmella.
* Sami Zayn def. Mike Kanellis.
* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal def. Shinsuke Nakamura.
Source: PWInsider.com
