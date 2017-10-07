10/6 WWE Live Results: Arlington, Texas

* Finn Balor def. Karl Anderson.

* R-Truth, Apollo Crews, Heath Slater and Rhyno def. Goldust, Elias, Dash Wilder and Darren Young.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore def. Mustafa Ali in a non-title match.

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins def. Sheamus and Cesaro.

* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Sasha Banks, Mickie James and Nia Jax in a fatal four way match.

* Matt Hardy and Jason Jordan def. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and Curtis Axel.

* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing main event match.

Source: PWInsider.com