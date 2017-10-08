WWE Live Results from Tulsa and Canton on October 7, 2017.
10/7 WWE Live Results: Tulsa, Oklahoma
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins def. Sheamus and Cesaro.
* R-Truth, Apollo Crews, Heath Slater and Rhyno def. Goldust, Elias, Dash Wilder and Darren Young.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore def. Mustafa Ali in a non-title match.
* Matt Hardy and Jason Jordan def. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and Curtis Axel.
* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Sasha Banks, Mickie James and Nia Jax in a fatal four way match.
* Finn Balor def. Karl Anderson.
* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing main event match.
Source: Gerweck.net
Roman reigns supreme at #WWETulsa. #WWELive pic.twitter.com/yq9zKymChv
— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) October 8, 2017
10/7 WWE Live Results: Canton, Ohio
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day def. The Usos.
* Bobby Roode def. Aiden English.
* Breezango and Chad Gable def. The Ascension and Mike Kanellis.
* Randy Orton def. Rusev in a Last Man Standing match.
* Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Naomi def. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya, Lana and Tamina.
* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles def. Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn and Tye Dillinger in a fatal four way match.
* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal def. Shinsuke Nakamura.
Source: Gerweck.net
We doing this from Cleveland to LA, whatever you want we bringing it #WWECanton #SDLive #ThugLuv pic.twitter.com/SCC7ghbKPK
— Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) October 8, 2017