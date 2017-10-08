WWE Live Results from Tulsa and Canton on October 7, 2017.

10/7 WWE Live Results: Tulsa, Oklahoma

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins def. Sheamus and Cesaro.

* R-Truth, Apollo Crews, Heath Slater and Rhyno def. Goldust, Elias, Dash Wilder and Darren Young.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore def. Mustafa Ali in a non-title match.

* Matt Hardy and Jason Jordan def. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and Curtis Axel.

* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Sasha Banks, Mickie James and Nia Jax in a fatal four way match.

* Finn Balor def. Karl Anderson.

* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing main event match.

Source: Gerweck.net

10/7 WWE Live Results: Canton, Ohio

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day def. The Usos.

* Bobby Roode def. Aiden English.

* Breezango and Chad Gable def. The Ascension and Mike Kanellis.

* Randy Orton def. Rusev in a Last Man Standing match.

* Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Naomi def. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya, Lana and Tamina.

* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles def. Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn and Tye Dillinger in a fatal four way match.

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal def. Shinsuke Nakamura.

Source: Gerweck.net