10/8 WWE Live Results: Rockford, Illinois

1. Finn Balor def. Karl Anderson

2. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Mickie James, Nia Jax and Sasha Banks

3. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore def. Mustafa Ali

4. RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose def. The Bar (Sheamus & Cesaro)

5. Rhyno, Heath Slater, Apollo Crews and R-Truth def. Elias, Goldust, Dash Wilder and Darren Young

6. Matt Hardy and Jason Jordan def. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and Curtis Axel

7. Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing Match.

