10/9 WWE Live Results: East Lansing, Michigan
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. The New Day, Breezango and Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin in a fatal four way tag team match.
* Bobby Roode def. Dolph Ziggler.
* Tye Dillinger and The Hype Bros def. Aiden English and The Ascension.
* Randy Orton def. Rusev.
* Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Naomi def. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya, Lana, Carmella and Tamina.
* Sami Zayn def. Mike Kanellis. According to the live report, Zayn received a ton of heat from the crowd in East Lansing. He walked out to his usual music, but wore the same hoodie he had on at Hell in a Cell. During the match, Kevin Owens walked out (selling the Hell in a Cell match) and congratulated Kanellis on the baby news. This setup a win by Zayn.
* AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura def. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin in a tag team main event match.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
WWE Live was a blast tonight! #WWEEASTLANSING pic.twitter.com/HEoadZVbD7
— Breslin Center (@BreslinCenter) October 10, 2017