10/9 WWE Live Results: East Lansing, Michigan

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. The New Day, Breezango and Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin in a fatal four way tag team match.

* Bobby Roode def. Dolph Ziggler.

* Tye Dillinger and The Hype Bros def. Aiden English and The Ascension.

* Randy Orton def. Rusev.

* Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Naomi def. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya, Lana, Carmella and Tamina.

* Sami Zayn def. Mike Kanellis. According to the live report, Zayn received a ton of heat from the crowd in East Lansing. He walked out to his usual music, but wore the same hoodie he had on at Hell in a Cell. During the match, Kevin Owens walked out (selling the Hell in a Cell match) and congratulated Kanellis on the baby news. This setup a win by Zayn.

* AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura def. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin in a tag team main event match.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online