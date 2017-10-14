10/13 WWE Live Results: Saskatoon, SK

1. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto def. Enzo Amore

2. Goldust and Darren Young def. Curtis Axel and Curt Hawkins

3. Eilas def. R-Truth

4. RAW Tag Team Champions The Shield def. The Bar and Heath Slater and Rhyno

5. Sasha Banks and Dana Brooke def. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Alicia Fox with Emma as guest referee.

6. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz def. Jason Jordan

7. Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing Match.

Source: PWInsider.com