10/14 WWE Live Results: Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto def. Enzo Amore.
* Goldust and Darren Young def. Curtis Axel and Curt Hawkins.
* Elias def. R-Truth.
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Shield def. Sheamus and Cesaro and Heath Slater and Rhyno in a triple threat tag team match.
* Sasha Banks and Dana Brooke def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Alicia Fox with Emma as guest referee.
* WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz def. Jason Jordan.
* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing main event match.
Source: PWInsider.com
And @WWERomanReigns is victorious in Regina after beating Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match!#WWERegina pic.twitter.com/fY514kzRFd
— Mike D. (@DouceyD) October 15, 2017