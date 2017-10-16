10/14 WWE Live Results: Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto def. Enzo Amore.

* Goldust and Darren Young def. Curtis Axel and Curt Hawkins.

* Elias def. R-Truth.

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Shield def. Sheamus and Cesaro and Heath Slater and Rhyno in a triple threat tag team match.

* Sasha Banks and Dana Brooke def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Alicia Fox with Emma as guest referee.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz def. Jason Jordan.

* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing main event match.

Source: PWInsider.com