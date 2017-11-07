11/6 WWE Live Results: Lisbon, Portugal

* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Kevin Owens.

* The Ascension def. The Colons.

* Triple H def. Rusev.

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. Luke Harper and Erick Rowan.

* Charlotte Flair, Naomi and Becky Lynch def. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya, Tamina, Carmella and Lana.

* WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin def. Bobby Roode, Dolph Ziggler and Sami Zayn in a fatal four way match.

* AJ Styles def. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in a non-title match.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online