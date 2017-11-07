11/6 WWE Live Results: Lisbon, Portugal
* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Kevin Owens.
* The Ascension def. The Colons.
* Triple H def. Rusev.
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. Luke Harper and Erick Rowan.
* Charlotte Flair, Naomi and Becky Lynch def. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya, Tamina, Carmella and Lana.
* WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin def. Bobby Roode, Dolph Ziggler and Sami Zayn in a fatal four way match.
* AJ Styles def. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in a non-title match.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
An amazing crowd in Lisbon, Portugal tonight.. Looking forward to seeing 15K here at #WebSummit tomorrow! #BackInTheSuit #WWELisbon pic.twitter.com/2zidoVLq9W
— Triple H (@TripleH) November 6, 2017