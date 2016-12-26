The New York Times looks at WWE breaking into China, three title matches and return on Smackdown Live

The New York Times looks at WWE breaking into China

Neil Gough of The New York Times is featuring an article about WWE breaking into the China market in 2016 and 2017. The article examines WWE making efforts to sign Chinese talent and provide live-streaming Chinese commentary during events.

The article notes how the market could be a challenge for WWE after both Netflix and Rupert Murdoch both took aim at the estimated 1.4 billion population only to run into issues with the country’s “tight controls over media.”

The actual presentation of wrestling is considered something very unique for the market as well. Jay Li, now General Manager of WWE China, has described it as an American version of the kung fu novel. “They get it immediately,” said Li.

Three title matches and return on Smackdown Live

WWE is promoting three championship matches and a return for tomorrow night’s Smackdown Live on December 27 from Chicago, Illinois.

Scheduled for the show is AJ Styles defending the WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin in a triple threat, The Wyatt Family and Randy Orton will defend the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships against The Usos, Heath Slater and Rhyno and American Alpha in a four corners elimination and Alexa Bliss will defend the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch.

Also set for the show is the return of John Cena in his first appearance since No Mercy.