Triple H on why Shinsuke Nakamura remains in NXT, the growth of NXT in 2016, why he considers it a third brand

Nicolas Atkin of ESPN.com is featuring an interview with WWE COO Paul “Triple H” Levesque where he talks about why current NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura hasn’t been brought up to the main roster and the growth of the NXT brand in 2016.

Triple H on why Shinsuke Nakamura remains in NXT

“One of the things that’s funny to me — I always laugh at it — is when people say to me, ‘I watch Nakamura every week in NXT. I don’t know why they don’t put him on Raw so I can watch him on Raw every week. You’re getting to see him, right? You’re getting to see him doing what he does, in a big way. The opportunities are there. He’s got that clean path now to get here, when he gets here he might go there, he might go back.”

The growth of NXT in 2016, why he considers it a third brand