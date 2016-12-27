Preview for tonight’s 12/27 WWE Smackdown Live: Three championship matches set, John Cena returns

WWE Smackdown is live tonight from Chicago, Illinois.

Three championship matches set

Scheduled for tonight’s final episode of Smackdown in 2016 is three championship matches. This includes AJ Styles defending the WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin in a triple threat, The Wyatt Family and Randy Orton will defend the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships against The Usos, Heath Slater and Rhyno and American Alpha in a four corners elimination and Alexa Bliss will defend the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch.

John Cena returns

Also scheduled for the show is the return of John Cena in his first appearance on WWE television since the No Mercy PPV back in October.

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of Smackdown beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET.