John Cena and Roman Reigns exchange jabs on Twitter this week, WWE looks at memorable debuts in 2016

John Cena and Roman Reigns exchange jabs on Twitter this week

Earlier this week, a video hit Twitter showing Kevin Owens talking with a fan at ringside and Roman Reigns breaking character by laughing. Reigns tweeted he was laughing at the remarks Owens was making regarding his merchandise check.

I was laughing, at KO’s merch check!! I made more splitting with The Shield. Imagine what it is now! #AhYessir https://t.co/O4xvSjjssE — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 30, 2016

Not long later, John Cena saw the video and tweeted out the following.

Reigns then responded with the following tweet.

What I #recognize is you have no clue whats going on here. So just power clean and make sure you clean your weights up. #GuestInMyHouse https://t.co/YbN6oUw59u — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 30, 2016

WWE looks at memorable debuts in 2016

WWE has posted a video looking back at big debuts in the company in 2016.