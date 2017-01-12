Jim Ross says three hours of wrestling is “flirting with disaster”, Update on Steve Corino and his status with WWE

Jim Ross says three hours of wrestling is “flirting with disaster”

Donald Wood of Ring Rust Radio passed along an interview with WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross where he talks about the expansion of wrestling content in 2016 and length of shows.

“I am thinking a weekly TV show should be an hour. I like to leave the TV audience wanting more. I believe in today’s somewhat shallow at times main event talent pool, producing an hour is very compatible now a day. I like the one hour scenario. I don’t have any issues with a two hour show, but I stop at that. For a major event or PPV attraction like a Royal Rumble or WrestleMania might be a little different. Three hours you start flirting with disaster. Can you sustain a solid product and keep everyone’s interest? How many times during that show do you restart it? You can only do that so many times because then your live audience starts to burn out. An hour a week is my thinking now and that doesn’t seem to be the trend. If you don’t have a two hour show you aren’t really in the hunt. I think ROH among other companies like Lucha Underground produce interesting TV and they do it in an hour.”

Update on Steve Corino and his status with WWE

Former ECW Champion Steve Corino has officially started as a coach at the WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando according to a report by PWInsider.com. Corino parted ways with Ring of Honor effective December 31 when his announcer contract expired.