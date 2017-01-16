Kurt Angle to be inducted into the Class of 2017 WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 33 weekend in Orlando

Former WWE and TNA Champion Kurt Angle will be the headline member of the Class of 2017 WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 33 weekend in Orlando, Florida, as first reported by ESPN.com on Monday afternoon.
This will be Angle’s first appearance with the WWE since his departure from the company back in 2006. Angle went on to work for TNA from 2006 to 2016.
Tickets for the Class of 2017 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which will air live on WWE Network on March 31, will go on sale this Friday (January 20), with an online pre-sale set for this Wednesday (January 18).