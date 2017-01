Goldberg says he is putting the “pre match headbutt on the shelf”

Goldberg posted the following on Instagram noting that he plans to retire his pre-match headbutt after a rough night on the microphone during his promo to close RAW last night.

He added, “Kinda made me a bit loopy out there.”

Going out a limb …. but I’m putting the pre match headbutt on the shelf for now… kinda made me a bit loopy out there. #learnfromurmistakes #whosnext #every1isnext #royalrumble @wwe A photo posted by GOLDBERG (@goldberg95) on Jan 24, 2017 at 7:13am PST

Post-WWE RAW videos from Monday night

WWE posted these videos on YouTube following last night’s RAW in Cleveland.