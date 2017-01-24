Smackdown Live six woman tag team match added to the card for the Royal Rumble this Sunday in San Antonio

WWE.com has announced a six woman tag team match for this Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble PPV live in San Antonio, Texas at the Alamodome.

The match will feature WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Natalya and Mickie James vs. Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella and Naomi.

Also added to the 30 Man Royal Rumble match is Mojo Rawley.

Here is the updated card for the Royal Rumble this Sunday.

30 Man Royal Rumble Match

Confirmed so far includes:

* The Undertaker

* Goldberg

* Brock Lesnar

* Big Show

* Dean Ambrose

* The Miz

* Sami Zayn

* Dolph Ziggler

* Big E

* Xavier Woods

* Kofi Kingston

* Bray Wyatt

* Randy Orton

* Luke Harper

* Mojo Rawley

* Braun Strowman

* Chris Jericho

* Baron Corbin

* Cesaro

* Sheamus

* Big Cass

* Rusev

WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena

WWE Universal Championship – No DQ Match

Chris Jericho will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage

Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte (c) vs. Bayley

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Rich Swann (c) vs. Neville

Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella and Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss, Natalya and Mickie James

Kickoff Matches:

* Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

* WWE RAW Tag Team Championships Match: Sheamus and Cesaro (c’s) vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of the WWE Royal Rumble this Sunday night (January 29) beginning at 7:00 p.m. Eastern (6:00 CT).