Smackdown Live six woman tag team match added to the card for the Royal Rumble this Sunday in San Antonio

WWE.com has announced a six woman tag team match for this Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble PPV live in San Antonio, Texas at the Alamodome.
The match will feature WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Natalya and Mickie James vs. Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella and Naomi.
JUST ANNOUNCED for #RoyalRumble: Nikki @BellaTwins, @BeckyLynchWWE & @NaomiWWE vs. @AlexaBliss_WWE, @MickieJames & @NatByNature! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/ErCL7zRTcK
— WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2017
Also added to the 30 Man Royal Rumble match is Mojo Rawley.
Here is the updated card for the Royal Rumble this Sunday.
30 Man Royal Rumble Match
Confirmed so far includes:
* The Undertaker
* Goldberg
* Brock Lesnar
* Big Show
* Dean Ambrose
* The Miz
* Sami Zayn
* Dolph Ziggler
* Big E
* Xavier Woods
* Kofi Kingston
* Bray Wyatt
* Randy Orton
* Luke Harper
* Mojo Rawley
* Braun Strowman
* Chris Jericho
* Baron Corbin
* Cesaro
* Sheamus
* Big Cass
* Rusev
WWE Championship Match
AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena
WWE Universal Championship – No DQ Match
Chris Jericho will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage
Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns
WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match
Charlotte (c) vs. Bayley
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Rich Swann (c) vs. Neville
Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella and Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss, Natalya and Mickie James
Kickoff Matches:
* Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax
* WWE RAW Tag Team Championships Match: Sheamus and Cesaro (c’s) vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of the WWE Royal Rumble this Sunday night (January 29) beginning at 7:00 p.m. Eastern (6:00 CT).