Austin comments on Kevin Owens Stunner, WWE 24 Preview for tonight

By
Wrestleview.com Staff
-
0

Austin comments on Kevin Owens’ Stunner

Steve Austin jokingly commented on Kevin Owens’ use of the Stone Cold Stunner last night. Austin tweeted the following:

WWE 24 Preview

WWE.com has a preview of tonight’s WWE 24 that will air on the WWE Network after WWE RAW tonight. “WWE 24 takes you behind the curtain at WrestleMania”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR