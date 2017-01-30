Austin comments on Kevin Owens Stunner, WWE 24 Preview for tonight

Austin comments on Kevin Owens’ Stunner

Steve Austin jokingly commented on Kevin Owens’ use of the Stone Cold Stunner last night. Austin tweeted the following:

Damn. I guess I gotta teach @FightOwensFight how to do a GD Stone Cold Stunner. Put some stink on it, kid. @WWE #royalrumble — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) January 30, 2017

WWE 24 Preview

WWE.com has a preview of tonight’s WWE 24 that will air on the WWE Network after WWE RAW tonight. “WWE 24 takes you behind the curtain at WrestleMania”