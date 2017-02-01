Cena vs. Orton set for 2/7 Smackdown, Swann out with injury

Cena vs. Orton set for 2/7 Smackdown

It was announced on last night’s 1/31 WWE Smackdown Live that WWE Champion John Cena vs. Royal Rumble Winner Randy Orton in a potential Wrestlemania 33 preview match will take place on next week’s 2/7 WWE Smackdown Live from Seattle, Washington.

Swann out with an ankle injury

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann is currently out of action with an ankle injury that he suffered during this past Monday’s 1/30 WWE RAW in a segment with new Cruiserweight Champion Neville. Swann did not compete on last night’s 1/31 205 Live due to the injury.

It is unknown how long Swann will be out of action at this time.