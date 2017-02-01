Cena vs. Orton set for 2/7 Smackdown, Swann out with injury

Cena vs. Orton set for 2/7 Smackdown
It was announced on last night’s 1/31 WWE Smackdown Live that WWE Champion John Cena vs. Royal Rumble Winner Randy Orton in a potential Wrestlemania 33 preview match will take place on next week’s 2/7 WWE Smackdown Live from Seattle, Washington.
NEXT WEEK: WWE Champion John Cena takes on Randy Orton LIVE on #SDLive next Tuesday on USA Network!
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2017
ORTON: Next week, I'm going to take John Cena's pride, and at WrestleMania, I'm going to take his TITLE!
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 1, 2017
Who does the 2017 Royal Rumble Match Winner Randy Orton want to face at WrestleMania? He reveals all on Talking Smack on WWE Network.
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2017
Swann out with an ankle injury
Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann is currently out of action with an ankle injury that he suffered during this past Monday’s 1/30 WWE RAW in a segment with new Cruiserweight Champion Neville. Swann did not compete on last night’s 1/31 205 Live due to the injury.
BREAKING: Rich Swann suffers foot injury on RAW. Gentleman Jack Gallagher teams with Cedric Alexander to face Neville and Noam Dar on WWE 205 Live.
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2017
It is unknown how long Swann will be out of action at this time.