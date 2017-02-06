2/6 WWE RAW Preview: Goldberg returns, Seth Rollins update

WWE RAW is live tonight from Portland, Oregon.

WWE RAW Preview

Advertised for the show is the return of Goldberg to answer Brock Lesnar’s challenge for a match at WrestleMania 33 this year in Orlando.

Also announced is a medical update on Seth Rollins after Rollins reinjured his surgically repaired knee during last week’s RAW during the debut of Samoa Joe.

WWE.com is also teasing the possibility of Sami Zayn earning a shot at the WWE United States Championship after defeating Chris Jericho last week, the latest between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns and what is next for Nia Jax.

