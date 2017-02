WWE Smackdown Live takes place tonight in Seattle, Washington. Tonight is the go-home show for this Sunday’s Elimination Chamber PPV in Phoenix. Set for tonight is WWE Champion John Cena vs. Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton in the main event, in what has the potential to be a Wrestlemania 33 preview.

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of Smackdown Live tonight beginning at 8PM ET (7PM CT).