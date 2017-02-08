Former WWE personality diagnosed with dementia, WWE UK tour dates

Former WWE personality diagnosed with dementia

NBC Chicago is featuring an interview with former WWE personality and NFL star Mike Adamle that reveals Adamle has been diagnosed with dementia and is likely experiencing early signs of CTE following his football career.

Adamle, who had a brief run with WWE in 2008 first starting out as an announcer and commentator and later transitioning to a role as a General Manager on RAW, says he has been battling seizures and epilepsy for the last 19 years.

“It shook my world and it just got kind of a little bit worse sometimes every day. When the bad days become more than the good days then you start worrying. Here’s what happens. You [Peggy] come over and you can do an interview with me and you’ll leave and I’ll say, ‘Oh God who is that?’ Watching a movie last night — this happened last night — five seconds into it, I’ll say ‘What are we watching?'”

WWE UK tour dates

WWE.com is reporting that two additional live events have been added to the company’s upcoming tour of the UK and Ireland this May. This includes Glasgow, Scotland on May 4 and Cardiff, Wales on May 5. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9:00 a.m. local time.