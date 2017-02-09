WWE Q4 2016 earnings report released, record revenue in 2016

WWE released their earnings report on Thursday morning for the fourth quarter of 2016. Some highlights of the report include the following:

* Revenue was $194.9 million, up 17 percent from Q4 2015.

* WWE Network subscribers went up 14 percent from Q4 2015 and currently sits at an average of 1.41 million paid subscribers.

* Total revenue for 2016 was $729.2 million, up 11 percent from the full year of 2015. This would be another record year for revenue for WWE.

* WWE Network subscriber number (as of January 31, 2017) sits at 1.5 million paid subscribers, with 1.1 million from the US and 400,000 from international.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon commented on the Q4 2016 earnings report:

“During the past year, we continued to successfully execute our content strategy, which resulted in significant operational achievements and generated record revenue. We grew WWE Network to an average of more than 1.5 million subscribers, attracted record attendance of 101,763 fans at WrestleMania, and strengthened the global reach of our television programs, completing distribution deals in China, Australia, Germany and Spain, among other countries,” said WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. “The increased engagement with our brands across multiple platforms provides a foundation for achieving our 2017 and long-term financial objectives.”

Source: Corporate.WWE.com