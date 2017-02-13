Rosa Mendes announces her retirement from WWE on Monday

Rosa Mendes issued a statement on her official Instagram account on Monday afternoon revealing that she will be officially retiring from WWE.

“As I write these words I have tears in my eyes because of the love I have for my WWE family, and especially for the WWE universe. For the last 10 years, WWE was my life, my world and my family. I was Rosa Mendes. Now I am Milena Roucka, Jordan’s mother, a soon to be wife and a hard working entrepreneur.”

Mendes signed a developmental contract with WWE back in 2006 and spent time in Ohio Valley Wrestling. She later transitioned over to Florida Championship Wrestling under WWE in 2008 and made her debut with WWE later that year in December. Mendes had her strongest run with the company as the manager of Primo and Epico in 2012. She remained active on the WWE roster through 2015 and became a cast member of “Total Divas.” In the summer of 2015, Mendes announced she was pregnant. She was briefly given a backstage role as an interviewer on WWE television, something featured on “Total Divas.”

You can check out her full statement below.