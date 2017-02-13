Rosa Mendes announces her retirement from WWE on Monday

Rosa Mendes issued a statement on her official Instagram account on Monday afternoon revealing that she will be officially retiring from WWE.
Mendes signed a developmental contract with WWE back in 2006 and spent time in Ohio Valley Wrestling. She later transitioned over to Florida Championship Wrestling under WWE in 2008 and made her debut with WWE later that year in December. Mendes had her strongest run with the company as the manager of Primo and Epico in 2012. She remained active on the WWE roster through 2015 and became a cast member of “Total Divas.” In the summer of 2015, Mendes announced she was pregnant. She was briefly given a backstage role as an interviewer on WWE television, something featured on “Total Divas.”
You can check out her full statement below.
Today is Jordan’s first birthday and it’s also the day that I am announcing my retirement from the WWE. As I write these words I have tears in my eyes because of the love I have for my WWE family, and especially for the WWE universe. For the last 10 years, WWE was my life, my world and my family. I was Rosa Mendes. Now I am Milena Roucka, Jordan’s mother, a soon to be wife and a hard working entrepreneur. For years I have been fortunate to put smiles on people’s faces worldwide, performed for hundreds of thousands of fans and lived off of the adrenaline from the WWE audience. Today, I have this beautiful baby girl, @realjordanschubenski, who looks at me with so much love, the purest of love. There’s nothing in this world I wouldn’t do for her. I’m with the man of my dreams, who supports me and loves me unconditionally, @bobbyschubenski, and I’m running a successful business, @totallyfitmama with my best friend, @fitmamacourt. I once dreamed of becoming a WWE Champion. Now my dream is to be the best mother I can be, to make the man I love happy and proud, and to really change people’s lives with @totallyfitmama. I have finally found happiness but it took years and many tears to find the life I have now. It took courage and strength to make the positive changes that I have made to get to where I am. I know in my heart that everyone can find happiness the way I did. I finally took care of myself which gave me the strength to take care of the people I love the most. [email protected] you are my love, my inspiration. Thank you for giving me the strength to be the best woman I can be. [email protected], thank you for always being there for me. You’re more than just my sister, you’re my other half. Mom and Tata, thank you for listening and giving me the best advice. You were always there 24/7 and I thank you for supporting me throughout my career in the WWE, and not telling me to quit when I was hurt or down. Terri and Bob, thank you for being the best future in-laws a woman could ever have. You have treated me like a daughter from day one and I love you both so much. @renapaulos, we are soul sisters for life➡️ continue to next post