Brock Lesnar informs UFC of his official retirement from MMA

MMAFighting.com is reporting that current WWE star Brock Lesnar has notified the UFC of his official retirement from mixed martial arts, a story confirmed with a UFC spokesperson.

Lesnar has yet to publicly make this announcement as of Tuesday evening. He was officially removed from the USADA drug-testing pool effectively removing him from the UFC roster. Lesnar’s name had been quietly removed from the UFC.com roster page last week.

Lesnar, 39, was suspended by USADA and NAC for one year after testing positive for the banned substance clomiphene twice last summer leading up to his return to the UFC at UFC 200 against Mark Hunt. He would have been eligible to return to the UFC this July, but his suspension is now frozen with his name being removed from the drug-testing pool.

Lesnar was successful in his return at UFC 200 last July defeating Mark Hunt via unanimous decision after three rounds. It had been Lesnar’s first MMA fight in nearly five years after making a return to WWE in 2012. Lesnar would later get popped for two drug test violations from USADA, failing tests taken before the fight and the night of the fight. In addition to being suspended for one year, Lesnar was also fined $250,000.