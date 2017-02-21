Video: The Rock calls CM Punk and leaves him a voicemail after RAW

After RAW went off the air on Monday night in Los Angeles, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions crew (along with WWE Studios and Film 4) began shooting scenes for the upcoming wrestling-themed movie “Fighting with my Family.”

The film, based on the true story of WWE star Paige and her real life pro wrestling family, shot scenes this past Monday night inside the Staples Center after RAW went off the air. This included scenes based on Paige (played by actress Florence Pugh) and former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee (played by former TNA star Thea Trinidad).

According to live video and tweets coming in from the show, The Rock decided to have some fun with the live audience on Monday night and even decided to make a live phone call to former WWE and current UFC star Phil “CM Punk” Brooks. As you can see in the footage below, it would appear this would done on purpose to get some kind of reaction shots in front of the live audience for the movie. At one point Rock even tried to FaceTime with Punk, but Punk never answered the phone call or video call requests.

Punk eventually responded on Twitter regarding the phone call attempts.

I'm walking Larry. It's his birthday. — Coach (@CMPunk) February 21, 2017

Thanks Los Angeles. Nice to hear from you. @STAPLESCenter — Coach (@CMPunk) February 21, 2017

You can check out the footage below of Rock placing the call to Punk and shots being filmed for “Fighting with my Family” courtesy of ProWrestlingSheet.com.

The Rock calling CM Punk 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SByV9QJmf6 — SahidC (@sconteh18) February 21, 2017