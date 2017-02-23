The Rock endorses Kevin Owens, AJ Lee reacts to actress playing her

The Rock endorses Kevin Owens
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted the following on Instagram talking about meeting with WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens at the WWE RAW taping this past Monday in Los Angeles and shared a story about seeing clips of Owens five years ago on YouTube and hoping the WWE would sign him to a deal.
Appreciate The Champ himself, Kevin Owens stopping by “The People’s Hood” to say hello. People’s Hood is the nickname for my dressing rooms. We had a good laugh about the story of when I was training for my WWE comeback and title run (2012) I was training with Kurt Hawkins and Joe Hennig. After our workout, me and Kurt were chopping it up about great independent wrestlers. I said “Dude I just saw this guy last night on YouTube named Kill Steen or something like that. He’s amazing.” Kurt said, “That’s my good friend Kevin Owens”. I said “We’ll tell your friend he’s bad ass and I hope WWE signs him.” Now 5yrs later and relentless hard work, he’s WWE Universal Champion. I like when good things happen to good hard working people. He’s an asshole though for growing a better beard than I can. #RAW #StaplesCenter #PeoplesHood #UniversalChamp #KevinOwens #FightingWithMyFamily
AJ Lee reacts to actress playing her
A fan tweeted out a video clip of filming taking place after RAW in Los Angeles for the new “Fighting with my Family” movie about WWE star Paige and her wrestling family.
Former TNA star Thea Trinidad plays AJ Lee in the movie and a fan filmed her entrance noting how weird it was to hear her theme again at a WWE live event.
AJ Lee ended up seeing the video clip and tweeted out a response you can view below.
So bizarre hearing this song play again at a WWE event as the actress playing AJ Lee comes out to the ring to film #FightingWithMyFamily! pic.twitter.com/QU9CNfRo9d
— Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) February 21, 2017
@TheEricGoldman Whoa haha. I’ve never looked hotter…
— AJ Mendez Brooks (@AJBrooks) February 21, 2017