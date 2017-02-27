Triple H to wrestle on WWE live events prior to WrestleMania 33

By
Jason Namako
-
0

WWE COO Triple H has been added to two live events, in a wrestling capacity, in the month of March prior to WrestleMania 33 this April.

It was announced on Monday morning by the Key Bank Center in Buffalo, New York that Triple H will be wrestling on the scheduled WWE live event at the venue on March 10.

Triple H has also been added to wrestle on the WWE live event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada at the Ricoh Coliseum on March 11 as well.

This seems to coincide with the rumored match Triple H is scheduled to have with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania this April in Orlando at Camping World Stadium.

