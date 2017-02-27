Triple H to wrestle on WWE live events prior to WrestleMania 33

WWE COO Triple H has been added to two live events, in a wrestling capacity, in the month of March prior to WrestleMania 33 this April.

It was announced on Monday morning by the Key Bank Center in Buffalo, New York that Triple H will be wrestling on the scheduled WWE live event at the venue on March 10.

Triple H has also been added to wrestle on the WWE live event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada at the Ricoh Coliseum on March 11 as well.

JUST ANNOUNCED: “The Game” Triple H will be live in Toronto at Ricoh Coliseum in a huge 6-Man Tag Team Main Event. All goes down March 11! pic.twitter.com/ZbZPTr3N4B — MLSE LIVE (@MLSELIVE) February 26, 2017

This seems to coincide with the rumored match Triple H is scheduled to have with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania this April in Orlando at Camping World Stadium.